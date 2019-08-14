Joplin's former city manager, Sam Anselm, started a job today as city administrator of Wildwood, a city of about 35,000 in St. Louis County.
A contract for Anselm's employment was approved Monday by the Wildwood City Council, according to online records. Anselm is to be paid $155,000 a year, about the same as he was paid in Joplin, plus benefits including retirement and vehicle mileage reimbursement for city business, according to the contract. He also will receive up to $5,000 in reimbursement of costs to move from Joplin to Wildwood.
The contract also provides him with severance pay and health insurance for six months if he is terminated from the job.
Anselm's severance pay in Joplin ended on Tuesday, according to the city's finance director, Leslie Haase.
Anselm served as city manager in Joplin for five years after having been assistant city manager for three years. He left the post in March in what Mayor Gary Shaw said was a mutually agreeable resignation.
A separation agreement approved by the Joplin City Council called for Anselm to receive severance pay of $3,040 a week for up to seven months or until he found another job.
The mayor had said the council agreed to severance in recognition of Anselm's work through a difficult time for Joplin in the aftermath of the 2011 tornado.
Anselm came to Joplin from Ferguson, which is not far from Wildwood. Before moving to Ferguson, he worked for the city of St. Peters.
