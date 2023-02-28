MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 28-year-old South Carolina man pleaded guilty this week to the molestation of an 8-year-old girl more than five years ago in Mount Vernon and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Set to go to trial Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on multiple counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation, Ishmael D. Lance accepted a plea offer resulting in concurrent terms of seven years in a second-degree child molestation case and four years in a felony count of resisting arrest.
The defendant initially faced six counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and a single count of damage to jail property. A couple of the sodomy counts were amended over time to first-degree child molestation, and Lance entered an Alford plea Monday to a single reduced count of second-degree child molestation and an amended count of resisting arrest. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Lance, who lived in Mount Vernon at the time of the offenses, later relocated to Columbia, South Carolina, according to court records.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges in October 2017 after an investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department of a call to the state's child abuse hotline states that the girl disclosed during an interview at the Children's Center in Monett that Lance sexually abused her in July and August of that year.
