A former Nevada officer who seduced a teen participating in the town’s police ride-along program has received suspended sentences and probation under the terms of his plea deal with the Vernon County prosecutor’s office.
Brian K. Hansen, 48, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy in a plea deal dismissing three additional counts of the offense and a single count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.
Jasper County Judge Dean Dankelson — assigned the case on a change of venue from Vernon County — sentenced Hansen to seven years on each count at a hearing Tuesday in Joplin but suspended execution of the sentences and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years instead of giving him prison time in accordance with the plea bargain he received from the prosecutor’s office.
Hansen was fired from the Nevada Police Department on July 7, 2020, for a separate, unrelated policy violation just as an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control was concluding with charges involving a teen victim who had been a participant in the police ride-along program.
The girl’s age was redacted from a probable-cause affidavit obtained by the Globe, but second-degree statutory sodomy applies to certain sexual acts with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16.
Court documents indicate that the girl was involved in the program in October 2019 and rode along with Hansen in his patrol car. The affidavit stated that he showed her a pornographic video.
According to the affidavit, she told investigators that they performed sex acts on each other numerous times in his patrol car.
The state trooper who conducted the investigation wrote in the affidavit that Hansen admitted to him that he had engaged in the sexual activity described by the girl.
