LAMAR, Mo. — A former Carl Junction police officer and his wife have been ordered to stand trial on charges related to his alleged sexual abuse of a young girl.
Judge James Nichols decided at the conclusion of preliminary hearings Thursday in Barton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Seth P. Wilkins, 39, to stand trial on counts of first-degree sodomy with a child under 12 years old and first-degree sexual abuse, and for Stephanie R. Wilkins, 38, to stand trial on a count of felony child endangerment.
Seth Wilkins, who was charged with the offense Jan. 18, remained in custody Friday with his bond set at $500,000. His wife, who was not charged until Jan. 26, has since posted a $25,000 bond and been released.
The couple list separate addresses on court records, he near Jasper and she in Joplin.
Seth Wilkins, who had been previously been convicted of possession of child pornography, he was charged with inappropriately touching the girl in December at a residence in Barton County. Stephanie Wilkins is accused of having left the girl alone with him knowing of that prior conviction and that he is a registered sex offender.
Wilkins was a Carl Junction police officer in 2010 when several video files suspected of being child pornography were found on his computer and the Carl Junction police chief asked the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force to look into the matter.
He was charged and pleaded guilty in 2012, ultimately being granted a suspended sentence with probation. His probationary period ended in 2015.
The judge has set their initial appearances in a trial division of the court for Feb. 9.
