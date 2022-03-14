FosterAdopt Connect, a nonprofit organization that supports and advocates for abused and neglected foster children and the families caring for them, will open its first location in Joplin this week.
Incorporated as a nonprofit in 2000, FosterAdopt Connect provides support for foster and adoptive families through education, services and programs. The social service organization, headquartered in Independence, operates nine locations throughout Missouri and Kansas with the purpose of breaking the cycle of generational child abuse and neglect.
A grand opening for the Joplin branch is slated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1802 W. 32nd St., suites F and G, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.
Tom Furrh, Joplin branch director, said FosterAdopt Connect has grown over the past 20 years, and the group looks forward to serving the Joplin community. Furrh said about 400 children are in foster care in Jasper County annually.
“Joplin is in dire need of our programming, and we’re excited to expand that here and meet the needs of our families,” he said. “Four hundred kids in care, year over year, that’s a lot of families impacted on both ends. That’s 400 kids who have been removed, but that’s also 400 kids placed, and most of those are sibling groups.”
FosterAdopt Connect offers an array of programs, including the foster care advocacy program to help families navigate child welfare and a program to help children at risk of aging out of foster care find homes with extended family members and kin relationships. Research shows that when placed with family or friends, children have more positive outcomes.
“We’ve never had an office in Joplin before,” Furrh said. “We’re getting ready to offer a 12-month parenting program, which is geared at keeping kids out of coming into foster care. We use the Nurturing Parenting curriculum. We teach parents hand-over-hand, and we have staff who do parenting coaching. We also have recruitment programs, which are geared towards kids who have been in care for a long time. We help find them permanency. Recruitment also focuses on kids coming into care.”
The Joplin location will also offer a free clothing closet called Sammy’s Window to help meet a family’s tangible needs. Missouri's stipend for foster parents is the 49th lowest in the U.S., while Kansas is the 43rd lowest, according to FosterAdopt Connect.
Furrh said the organization will need volunteers to help sort items either weekly or biweekly. Accepted donations include new or gently used clothing from newborns to adults, diapers, wipes, hygiene items and toys.
“Our donations come in the back door, we sort them out here and then they go out on our floor,” Furrh said. “Families can shop here for free, and we will have a small food pantry where families can shop for snack items. We have some donation bins arriving that will be placed throughout the community.”
Furrh and his wife, Emily, were foster parents for four years until they adopted two children. She said they adopted their older child out of foster care, two weeks before her 18th birthday, and also adopted her biological nephew.
“She got back in touch with her biological family as she got older and ended up coming home with him as a baby, so we ended up taking him,” she said. “He was going to end up in foster care or he could be privately adopted, which is what we did. We took guardianship for a year and then started the adoption process.”
FosterAdopt Connect also offers educational opportunities for families including financial and parenting classes. The Joplin branch aims to roll out seven programs over the next year. Another goal is to branch out more in the organization’s service area, which includes Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton, Cedar, Vernon and Dade counties.
“We’re designed to help people from slipping through the cracks, and we’re excited to be able to offer that here,” Furrh said. “We want to change the trajectory for some of these kids.”
For more information, visit fosteradopt.org or go to the FosterAdopt Connect Joplin Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.