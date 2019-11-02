A $5,000 grant received by the Joplin Public Library has allowed it to expand its resources to provide residents with information about financial decisions faced after a disaster.
The library has obtained additional tools and resources that will help advise residents on making critical money decisions as they repair, rebuild and clean up following the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that took place in the area during the spring. Acquiring those materials will be funded by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's Investor Education Foundation.
“When disaster strikes, the community comes together,” library director Jeana Gockley said in a statement. “We want everyone to know that the library is both a welcoming convening place and a location where our families can obtain unbiased information to guide financial choices that will have lasting impact.”
Information will be provided on filing claims, accessing government resources, managing lump-sum payments from insurance companies and meeting immediate expenses.
“Many of us lack experience with these decisions," Gerri Walsh, FINRA president, said in a statement. "Nonetheless, we have to get it right the first time around or face long-term financial consequences. Fortunately, the library has information that can help.”
That foundation has provided funding, staff training and programs to build the capacity of public libraries to address the financial education needs of people nationwide for a decade. Much of this has been accomplished in partnership with the American Library Association through a program known as Smart Investing @ Your Library.
The FINRA foundation is also providing the Joplin library with multimedia materials that explain the red flags of financial fraud and what people can do to be vigilant and counter the persuasion tactics that fraudsters use.
It is estimated that consumer financial fraud costs Americans more than $50 billion a year, according to FINRA research. Financial fraud is especially prevalent following major natural disasters.
Since it was established in 2005, the National Center for Disaster Fraud, which is part of the U.S. Department of Justice, has logged more than 95,000 disaster-related complaints from all 50 states.
For more information, contact Jeana Gockley at 417-623-7953 or jgockley@joplinpubliclibrary.org.
