A Nixa resident was injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:30 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 112, about 5 miles east of Seligman in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patorl.
Ronald E. Ely, 64, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
He was operating a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Jasper resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:55 a.m. Friday on Route O, about a mile north of Alba in Jasper County, according to the Missouri patrol.
Karen S. Moll, 69, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Moll was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a creek embankment when she fell asleep at the wheel, the patrol said.
• A Carthage resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Friday on Interstate 49 at Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Amarilus Hernandez-Ajtun, 43, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
She was driving a southbound vehicle that was struck in the rear by a car driven by David A. Coffee, 65, of Carthage, the patrol said.
• A Monett resident was injured when the bicycle she was riding was struck by a motorcycle at 4:35 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 97, about 2 miles north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Dawnata E. Hopkins, 53, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries..
She was riding a northbound bicycle that was struck from behind by a motorcycle operated by Kenneth W. Carver, 64, of Mount Vernon, the patrol said. Both were thrown from their bikes, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.