A Lamar woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, a short distance south of Lamar city limits in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Shay K. Simpson, 30, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
Simpson was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the road and hit an embankment, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on Business Loop Interstate 49 at Leawood in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Stephanie A. Womack, 49, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a southbound vehicle that collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by Dustin E. Shoemaker, 31, of Joplin, as Shoemaker attempted to cross the thoroughfare, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Cameron was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 14 miles south of Seneca in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Carl T. Sullenger, 37, was taken by ambulance to Integris Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma, with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound semitruck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 66, about a mile west of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Francisco Vasquez, 61, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Vasquez was driving a southbound pickup truck that pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Jace M. Burris, 24, of Joplin, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.