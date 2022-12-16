A Purcell woman and a Golden City man were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 37, about 5 miles south of Golden City in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver. Jordan E. Wyss, 21, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries while her passenger, Cameron J. Simmons, 34, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their southbound car ran off the road and struck an embankment and fence, the patrol said.
• A Rocky Comfort woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:20 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76, about 3 miles west of Rocky Comfort in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Laveta B. McCloud, 87, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in an eastbound pickup truck driven by Harold J. Tichenor, 87, of Wheaton, that ran off the road and struck a fence and numerous trees when Tichenor suffered a medical episode and lost consciousness, the patrol said.
