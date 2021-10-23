Four Joplin teenagers were seriously injured in a one-car accident at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 170 two miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Leala A. Bowers, 18, was southbound in a PT Cruiser that ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and fence, and overturned, the patrol reported.
Bowers and two unidentified passengers, ages 16 and 17, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, all in serious condition, according to the patrol. A fourth passenger, age 15, also unidentified, was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield, also in serious condition.
