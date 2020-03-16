SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield police officer was one of four people killed in a shooting just before midnight Sunday at the Kum & Go convenience store on Chestnut Expressway near Highway 65, the Springfield News-Leader is reporting.
According to Springfield police, two others, including another officer, were injured.
The shooter apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The deceased officer has been identified as Christopher Walsh. The injured officer is Josiah Overton, whose injuries are not life-threatening, according to the paper.
Shots were first reported near Battlefield Road and Lone Pine Avenue, with more shots fired as the suspect traveled north through the city's east side.
"In essence we had a roving active shooter moving from the south side of the city up," Springfield police Chief Paul Williams told the newspaper.
The suspect crashed his vehicle outside of the Kum & Go, then walked inside and began shooting customers and employees.
Williams told the paper that Walsh and Overton were the first officers to arrive at the Kum & Go, and they were immediately fired upon by the suspect.
Other officers arriving on the scene removed Walsh and Overton and then went inside the store, where they found three dead civilians, one injured civilian and the dead suspect.
This is a developing story.
