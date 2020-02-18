PITTSBURG, Kan. — Organizers of the 2020 Four State Farm Show are moving their event from the farm to the campus of Pittsburg State University, they announced today.
The previous location, a 25-acre spot along Highway 171 south of Pittsburg, served the show well for many years, said Lance Markley, publisher of Farm Talk Newspaper and coordinator of the farm show. Organizers owe a "huge amount of gratitude" to John Deere dealer Phil O'Malley for that spot, he said.
But the outdoor site opened the event up to unfavorable weather — extreme heat during July, when the show was previously held, and heavy rains and mud last year when the show was moved for the first time to May.
"While this move (to PSU) doesn't alleviate weather concerns, it does offer more favorable options if inclement weather occurs," Markley said in a statement.
This year's show will take place May 29-31. PSU's Robert W. Plaster Center has the capacity for more than 400 exhibit spaces, including spaces to display on either asphalt or grass. All parking will be on hard surface lots.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
