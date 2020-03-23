PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Four State Farm Show, originally slated for the end of May, has been postponed to July 24-26.
It will be held at that time on the campus of Pittsburg State University, with indoor booths in the Robert W. Plaster Center. Nearly 700 indoor and outdoor booths have already been reserved, said Lance Markley, the show's coordinator and publisher of Farm Talk Newspaper.
Show hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24-25 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 26. Parking and admission are free.
Details: 800-356-8255.
