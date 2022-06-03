JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Friday morning, stones quarried more than 100 years ago around Carthage performed one last service for Missouri.
Until recently, the dense white Burlington limestone pieces were part of the state Capitol completed in 1917. They provided surfaces for sidewalks and staircases, and formed rims for the three fountains that have attracted thousands of art students looking for subjects.
Retired from their original purpose during recent work to restore and preserve the exterior of the Capitol, on Friday they were auctioned with the proceeds dedicated to future needs of the Capitol.
The auction attracted both serious bidders and people who wanted to see, or perhaps take home, a piece of history.
“I think it is fantastic,” said Keke Walker, of Columbia. “It would be so great to have a piece of history for your house.”
Called “Carthage marble” for the Southwest Missouri community near the quarry where it was mined, the dense stone was prized for its durability but the supply was exhausted about 1970. That made the auction one of the first chances to obtain usable quantities in decades.
The stones were set out on hundreds of pallets, some stacked seven high with pavers weighing 100 to 250 pounds. Bids were taken by auctioneer Bill Gratz for each lot of five to seven pallets. Buyers were given two weeks to remove their purchases.
The stone being auctioned represents approximately 5% of the stone originally used on the exterior, said Dana Rademan Miller, chief clerk of the Missouri House and member of the Missouri State Capitol Commission.
The sale started off well, with bids of $1,000 or more for some lots. New paving stones cost approximately $24 a square foot. The largest paving stones on sale were 9 square feet.
The sale, even if only a fraction of the salvaged stone is sold, was an opportunity to put the stones to new use, Miller said.
“We felt very strongly that this is a big part of our history here,” Miller said. “We didn’t want to see it just ending up in a landfill or being used for fill.”
Building the Capitol cost about $3 million starting in 1912, approximately $88.5 million today, and restoring the stonework was a job that cost about $55 million over many years.
This year, lawmakers made a down payment of $300 million on the next big project on the Capitol grounds, which includes subterranean staff offices and committee rooms for the Missouri House.
The big dig
The present Capitol, the sixth to house Missouri’s government, was built as a replacement for the building destroyed by fire in 1911. The last major reworking of the space came in the early 1980s, after the Truman State Office Building was constructed.
For the first time, every representative in the 163-member Missouri House had their own office. But for members of the minority party and junior members of the majority, that meant space about the size of a walk-in closet, stacked to create a mezzanine level that is inaccessible to people with disabilities.
A master plan prepared for the Capitol commission in 2019 by MOCA Systems Inc. recommends expanding underground in what would be the biggest construction project on the Capitol grounds since the building itself was completed.
The plan envisions a 145,000-square-foot building below ground level on the south side of the Capitol. It would provide space for committee hearing rooms and staff offices.
“It was described as we are going to dig a hole, we are going to build the building and put the dirt back on top of it,” Senate Administrator and Capitol Commission Chairman Patrick Baker said.
There would be a skylight to allow natural light to enter, but when work was completed, the lawn, with its fountains and expanses of grass, would be replaced, the plan states.
“By expanding underground, the plan will preserve the main stairway and the south Capitol lawn, grounds and monuments for continued public use and inaugural ceremonies,” the report states.
Members of the commission will visit Austin, Texas, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, where underground facilities for lawmakers have already been constructed, Baker said.
The entire master plan has a price tag of $521 million, with approximately $350 million for construction costs, with much of the rest for architectural work, construction oversight and furnishings.
The project would be built in phases, with the underground expansion in the first phase to provide space for shifting current offices while the remaining phases are completed. While the commission is working from the master plan, it would have to be updated, both to recognize increasing construction costs or make adjustments in other ways, Baker said.
Other major elements of the plan include:
• A complete renovation of the basement, including removal of parking spaces used by statewide elected officials and legislative leadership. The primary use of the space would be 78 offices for members of the Missouri House.
• A new parking garage to replace the 308-space Senate garage constructed in the 1960s. The new garage would add 250 spaces for the public because parking on the circle drive south of the Capitol would be eliminated.
• Restoring the Capitol to “original architectural integrity” by reworking the space to allow natural lighting and removing drop ceilings and duct work that obscures the beauty of the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.