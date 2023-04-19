IDABEL, Okla. — A McCurtain County commissioner accused of participating in a discussion about killing two local journalists and lynching Black people did the right thing by resigning Wednesday, locally elected state leaders said.
But they ramped up pressure on county Sheriff Kevin Clardy and two of his employees to resign because they said the “horrible comments” they’re also accused of making do not reflect the values of the residents that they serve.
The Oklahoma Governor’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that Gov. Kevin Stitt had received a handwritten resignation letter from county Commissioner Mark Jennings. The resignation was effective immediately. Stitt on Sunday had called for the county officials to resign.
“I will release a formal statement in the near future regarding the recent events in our county,” Jennings wrote in the two-sentence resignation letter written on white lined notebook paper.
The McCurtain Gazette-News recently reported that Jennings was part of a recorded discussion with Clardy, sheriff’s office investigator Alicia Manning and jail administrator Larry Hendrix about lynching Black people in Mud Creek — a rural part of the county historically known for its Ku Klux Klan rallies — after a March 6 commission meeting.
Clardy, Manning and Jennings also appeared to discuss The McCurtain Gazette-News’ Bruce and Chris Willingham, who are white. Jennings is reported to have told Clardy and Manning, “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” with the sheriff responding, “I’ve got an excavator.”
Bruce Willingham, the publisher of the family-owned Gazette-News, had secretly recorded the officials to determine if there was an open meeting violation, according to multiple media outlets.
CNHI Oklahoma could not independently verify the recordings or the speakers’ identities.
Republican state Sen. George Burns, who lives in the McCurtain County town of Pollard, said in a statement Wednesday that after he listened the audio recordings containing the “racist, hateful” comments, he told Jennings and Clardy that they needed to resign. He said he also told Clardy that any staff members involved also needed to step down.
He demanded Clardy, Manning and Hendrix “do the right thing and submit their resignations as well.”
“I live in McCurtain County, and I want to state emphatically that these horrible comments do not represent the heart and spirit of our citizens,” Burns said. “It’s hurt the county and our state. Innocent people are being impacted. When the words of public servants are so vile that they’re hurting the people they serve, they should no longer hold those positions.”
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has received a copy of an audio recording and is investigating the situation, a spokesman said.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also confirmed Wednesday that it is “involved in an investigation” at Stitt’s request, an agency spokesman said.
Neither agency released any other details.
The four McCurtain County officials have not responded to messages left seeking comment, but a message posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Monday noted that officials were investigating the journalist who recorded them for potential violations of state law that make it illegal to secretly record a conversation in which someone is not involved.
They did not deny the comments alleged by the newspaper, but claimed the recording had been altered, the audio does not match the “transcription” and it is not precisely consistent with what has been put into print.
The post also said there had been a tremendous number of threats.
Republican state Rep. Eddy Dempsey, who lives in the McCurtain County town of Valliant, said things have been “a little chaotic” in the county’s capital city of Idabel. As word of the remarks spread, people called in various threats and death threats.
He said the county hospital Tuesday had to be evacuated after a bomb threat. Students at the public high school were affected because the campus is next to the hospital. The town’s Little League baseball games also had to be canceled for safety reasons.
“Talking to the city folks in Idabel, everybody’s concerned about safety,” Dempsey said. “We don’t need that kind of publicity at all.”
He said Jennings did the “right thing” by resigning, but he added that Clardy also needs to step down because those views do not reflect those of his constituents.
Dempsey said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and tribal police were providing increased security to ensure the safety of residents.
He said Stitt will call a special election so McCurtain County voters can select Jennings’ replacement.
“Hopefully we can just move on from here because that (the officials’ comments) does not represent McCurtain County because we have lots and lots of great people,” he said.
