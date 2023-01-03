JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Andrew Bailey was sworn in Tuesday morning as Missouri’s new attorney general. He replaces Eric Schmitt, who was also sworn in Tuesday as the newest U.S. senator from the state.
Bailey, 41, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson just before Thanksgiving. He began working for Parson in 2019 as deputy counsel and spent the past year working as general counsel in the governor’s office.
Prior to going to work for Parson, Bailey was general counsel for the Missouri Department of Corrections. He began working in state government in 2014, when he was hired as an assistant attorney general.
He is an Army veteran who was awarded two Army Achievement Medals, an Army Accommodation Medal, a Combat Action Badge and two Bronze Star Medals for his service.
Bailey has never held elected office but has said he intends to run for a full term as attorney general in 2024. He has yet to form a political action committee that would allow him to raise money for a 2024 run, but an independent PAC supporting him has held at least one fundraiser.
During his tenure with Parson, Bailey has kept a relatively low public profile.
His closest brush with headlines came after records revealed he helped craft talking points the governor’s office used to advocate for the criminal prosecution of a journalist who uncovered a security problem in a state website.
Bailey’s appointment marks the second time Parson has selected a new attorney general following a U.S. Senate campaign.
Schmitt got the job in 2018, after then-Attorney General Josh Hawley was elected to the Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.