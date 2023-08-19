I can’t imagine that Herbert Hoover and Franklin Delano Roosevelt had much in common. Or Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
But they did — all of them — their histories intersecting at a few acres of Red Rock country in eastern Utah known for its spectacular abundance of arches, petroglyphs and more.
Hoover created Arches National Monument in 1929; FDR enlarged it a few years later. Nixon made it a national park in 1971; Clinton enlarged it in 1998.
Today, it is one of the country’s most popular and most visited parks, and a reminder that our national parks are a work in progress.
Few are created out of whole cloth; most evolve over decades. Creating them, protecting them and enlarging them has been a bipartisan effort that has stretched over decades, even over a century.
So it went for Grand Canyon. Numerous presidents have had a hand over nearly 130 years: Benjamin Harrison’s dedication of a forest reserve there in 1893; Teddy Roosevelt making it a national monument in 1908; Woodrow Wilson making it a national park in 1919; and Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and now Joe Biden taking steps to protect the canyon and adjacent public lands.
Biden recently announced the nation’s newest national monument, of nearly 1 million acres just outside Grand Canyon National Park. It is called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni — “Baaj Nwaavjo” means “where tribes roam,” for the Havasupai people, while “I’tah Kukveni” translates to “our footprints,” for the Hopi tribe.
The second lesson of creating and protecting parks is the way the argument turns.
Biden’s announcement was greeted with anger in some circles.
“Mining is self-sufficiency,” said one lawmaker, who argued that blocking future — not existing — uranium mining in the area would weaken the country. Ranchers were opposed too.
‘Suckled by a sow raised by an idiot’
I was reminded of how similar the arguments today are to those proffered by opponents when TR set aside a smaller amount of land as a national monument in 1908. “Mining was Arizona,” Brinkley noted, and the land set aside was “mineral rich.”
The Williams Sun newspaper in northern Arizona captured the common sentiment of the time when it editorialized that the national park idea represented a ‘fiendish and diabolical scheme,’ and that whoever fathered such an idea must have been ‘suckled by a sow and raised by an idiot. ... The fate of Arizona depends exclusively upon the development of her mineral resources.’”
Roosevelt had a different vision. “Keep the Grand Canyon of Arizona as it is,” he once said. “We have gotten past the stage, my fellow citizens, when we are to be pardoned if we simply treat any part of our country as something to be skinned for two or three years for the use of the present generation.”
And this: “Leave it as it is. You can not improve on it. The ages have been at work on it, and man can only mar it. What you can do is to keep it for your children, your children’s children, and for all who come after you.”
I don’t know what the future of this new monument or other recent monuments such as Grand Staircase-Escalante or Bear’s Ears will be, but I can tell you that history has made its judgment, and it favors conservation.
Take Glacier National Park. According to the Sierra Club, in 1910, when the park was created, the Kalispell, Montana, Chamber of Commerce opposed it, fearing its impact on oil, ranching and logging. Today, that same chamber brags about having the “best backyard in the country.”
‘I was wrong’
Shortly after Jackson Hole National Monument was created in 1943, local ranchers, led by a county commissioner named Cliff Hansen, stampeded a herd of cattle through the place to protest the designation and protection. (The story is told in Terry Tempest Williams’ new book, “The Hour of Land.”) It later become part of Grand Teton National Park.
Hansen would go on to become Wyoming’s governor and a U.S. senator, who acknowledged before he died that he had been wrong about the monument, which later became a park.
“I’m glad I lost because I now know that I was wrong,” he said. “Grand Teton National Park is one of the greatest national heritages of Wyoming and the nation and one of our great assets.”
And so it went for Canyonlands National Park, near Arches, which was created in the 1960s despite opposition from, among others, uranium miners, as well as oil and gas interests.
Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Republican from Utah, spoke for a lot of people in 2014 when he said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to the people, both elected officials and citizens, who possessed the foresight to recognize the value of Canyonlands and created the park 50 years ago.”
One of the funniest arguments ever been made against preserving public land came from California. Fearing the extinction of redwood trees without federal protection, groups began advocating for a national park in Northern California to save coastal redwoods. Timber interests opposed it, of course, and it was a lumberman who remarked: “Locking up these trees in a park is like taking Miss America, with a luscious big bust and a solid flank, and making her a nun.”
The lesson is clear: Bet against the American people falling in love with these public places, and you’re probably going to lose.
