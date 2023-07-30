LOWELL, Ark. — Apples in the produce section of a small-town grocery store are often obtained from major U.S. orchards located in California, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Before coastal-grown varieties took the stage, Stephan Vanzant recalls a day when Midwest apples grown in Arkansas were all the rage.
The Vanzants are multigenerational farmers who have stayed true to their roots over time. Vanzant Fruit Farm sits on 300 growing acres, providing an open market with fresh food and familiar faces off of Highway 264 just east of Lowell. The market sells peaches, apples, vegetables, relishes, jellies, jams, honey and handcrafted items.
In 1949, Vanzant’s parents, Fred and Kahylene, started Vanzant Fruit Farms to share their farming heritage in a way through which the community could benefit, featuring fresh produce and the opportunity to learn more about Arkansas’ apple history. His father is now 98 years old and still helps with marketing calls and visits with folks who stop in to say hi and talk about his fruit enterprise.
The true secret to the region’s superior apples is the land itself. Vanzant said the climate in Northwest Arkansas grows an apple with a flavor much sweeter than in other places around the country.
“Once they started damming up the Columbia River, (apples) had the perfect climate to grow,” Vanzant said. “They had cool nights and warm days. It’s a desert out here and we have to irrigate, but it’s a fertile desert. It’s the best. When you’ve got intense sunlight and cool nights, it makes red apples.”
Apples are the pride and joy of Vanzant’s operation. He grows nearly 20 varieties, including Fuji, Johnathan, Red Delicious and Arkansas Black. For the 2023 season, the family is actively growing 20 acres of grapes, 45 acres of peaches and 25 acres of apples.
Even if customers don’t see the orchards, the Lowell Vanzant storefront serves as a reminder of days gone by of Arkansas’ fruit legacy.
“(Northwest Arkansas) became the biggest apple-growing region in the United States. That’s why they brought the railroad, was for the timber and the apples,” Vanzant said. “They used to pack apples in wooden barrels and take them to the big cities. That’s why the Arkansas Black (variety) made a big comeback in the last few years because it kept so well if it didn’t have refrigeration.”
Arkansas Black is known for its long shelf life. Before widespread refrigeration, the apples could be dried for future use, crushed for juice and vinegar or canned as apple butter. The variety is still used today in baking cobbler. The flavor drives hundreds of customers to Lowell to get a taste.
The family sells their product commercially, both retail and wholesale. With the volume of product being unloaded, Vanzant said he packs between 1,000 to 1,500 bushels per day.
Growing fruit isn’t an easy task. Early freezes have the ability to strip yield from a majority of fruit-bearing trees in an orchard. The coddling moth, an insect using apples and pears as a food source, can also destroy yields if not properly sprayed and controlled.
The historic Arkansas apple industry suffered a massive freeze in 1922, destroying many cash crops for the season. Apple production slowly declined before the industry left in 1979.
“There were 400 breeds of apples grown in America, and it dwindled down. That’s why they wanted to start the seed banks because once a breed is gone it’s gone forever,” Vanzant said. “A few years ago, there were 44 varieties, and we lost all those varieties that will never be back, but they keep inventing new varieties mixing good apples like them.”
Family market
Growing fruit-bearing trees today is still a time-consuming job that must be done with care. Trees need pruning, pests need to be controlled, and fruit must be handled with care to avoid bruising. The orchard doesn’t yield as many perfect-looking apples and peaches as one would see in the grocery store. The reward, however, is a sweet product like no other.
“People wanted to buy fruit that looked fake with wax on it and blemish-free,” Vanzant said. “But now they’re starting to realize that that only developed some better-looking fruit. Just because it’s ugly doesn’t mean it doesn’t taste good.”
People still flock from miles around to get a taste of Vanzant peaches and Arkansas Black apples. The atmosphere feels like a farmers market, and store regulars can attest to the family’s commitment to sweet, consistent, quality products.
“We built this market and this is our bread and butter,” Vanzant said. “I’ll get some of the finest customers you have ever seen in your life. I mean, my customers are what makes me (successful), and I’ve tried to sell some nicer stuff than the grocery store and get special stuff for people, and it’s really rewarding.”
