Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence and Polk. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings... Slagle Creek at 86 Road, Sinking Creek at County Road 181, Asher Creek at 560 Road, Turkey Creek at Highway W and Sons Creek at County Road 113. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Greenfield, Willard, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Walnut Grove, Pleasant Hope, Morrisville and Everton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&