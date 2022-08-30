A historic ship in Texas will be tow this week for a dry dock and about a year of repairs before setting sail again for a new home.
The battleship Texas, which has been berthed at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in LaPorte, Texas, since 1948, will be pulled from its berth Wednesday and towed to Galveston to the Gulf Copper Co.’s new dry dock, a distance of about 35 miles.
There, the 32,000-ton battleship will be lifted from the water to have rusted and thinning hull plates replaced and other repairs made to its hull.
It’s a trip the battleship made once before. In 1989, it was towed to Galveston for major hull work for the first time in 43 years. But this time, when the work is finished, it will not return to the San Jacinto Park.
“We’re just not very visible, we’re not easy to get to, (and) we’re in the middle of a petrochemical industrial area,” said Bruce Bramlett, executive director and chief operating officer of the Battleship Texas Foundation. “Then we had the fire a couple of years ago, and you couldn’t get out on the ferry, you couldn’t get out Independence Parkway, and all the orders were shelter in place, and we’re going, ‘Thank goodness we didn’t have 1,000 school kids on the ship that day because what would we do with them?’ It needs to be in another location.”
Bramlett said the foundation is in discussions with the cities of Baytown, Beaumont and Galveston about finding a new, more visible home for the ship, one that will allow for enough visitors for the ship to support itself financially without major support from the state of Texas.
Bramlett said that was one of the conditions imposed by the Texas Legislature when it appropriated $35 million to help with the repairs.
“That 2019 funding wasn’t just ‘hey, here, go do the work,’” Bramlett said. “It came with some conditions, and one of the conditions was when you pull it out of San Jacinto State Park, you don’t bring it back. You find a new home where it’s more accessible, and there was no budget for that. You don’t just pull up and throw a rope over a post.”
This week’s move depends on good weather and could be delayed if conditions are not ideal, the Battleship Texas Foundation said in a written release issued Aug. 22.
“A livestream video of the departure will be available for the public to view for free on the BTF YouTube channel and Facebook group page,” the foundation said. “... On the departure day, live updates will be posted on the foundation website and on social media. Check in for live tracking, livestreams, and more.”
History
The Texas was built in 1914 and was, for a short time, the most powerful naval weapon afloat, with 10 14-inch guns in five twin turrets, two turrets on the front part of the ship, two on the back and one in the middle of the ship that could be fired to either side.
It was called a super-dreadnought. A dreadnought battleship was so named because of Britain’s HMS Dreadnought, which launched in the first decade of the 20th century and revolutionized naval warfare at the time.
It carried 10 12-inch guns when nearly all other battleships carried four larger-caliber guns with batteries of medium-caliber guns. The Dreadnought was also powered by turbine engines, which made it much faster than previous battleships.
The Texas served in World War I and became part of the British Grand Fleet after the U.S. entered the war against Germany in 1917.
It was in the Atlantic Ocean when the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, yanking the U.S. into the war with Japan, Germany and Italy, and served in the Atlantic throughout most of its World War II service. It provided heavy escort for convoys of supply ships sailing the Atlantic to England and other theaters of war in Africa and the Mediterranean Sea and bombarded shore targets in support of amphibious invasions in North Africa in 1942 and off the Normandy coast for D-Day in 1944.
In 1945, it was transferred to the Pacific, where it bombarded Japanese positions on Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
It became the first post-World War II museum ship in 1948 when it was towed from Baltimore and turned over to the state of Texas at the San Jacinto Battlefield.
