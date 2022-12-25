Two death row prisoners were exonerated in 2022 as society’s ultimate sanction became more geographically isolated, with only a handful of states carrying out executions in the past year, according to a new report.
The number of botched executions also reached an “astonishing” level, according to research by the Death Penalty Information Center, a Washington D.C.-based clearinghouse that tracks developments in capital law and executions nationwide.
Seven of the year’s 20 execution attempts, or 35%, were “visibly problematic,” according to the report, either as a result of executioner incompetence, a failure to follow execution protocols or defects in the protocols themselves.
“After 40 years, the states have proven themselves unable to carry out lethal injections without the risk that it will be botched,” the center’s executive director, Robert Dunham, said in an email. “The families of victims and prisoners, other execution witnesses and corrections personnel should not be subjected to the trauma of an execution gone bad.”
The report shows a drop in executions nationwide, with the 18 actually carried out this year being the fewest of any pre-pandemic year since 1991.
On Dec. 13, outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the capital sentences of all 17 of the state’s death row prisoners, and instructed the Department of Corrections to begin dismantling the state’s execution chamber, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported.
Two sentencing decisions also were scheduled to be announced in San Bernardino County, California, before the year was over. If death sentences were imposed in those two cases, 22 new death sentences will have been imposed in the U.S. in 2022, according to the report.
With the exception of the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, that total — four more than last year’s record low of 18 — will be the fewest imposed in the United States in any year in the past half-century, according to the report.
The death penalty continued to be geographically isolated with only six states — Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas — carrying out executions, according to the report.
Among the report’s other key findings:
“Two more former death row prisoners were exonerated in 2022, including the third woman wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death in the U.S. With DPIC’s ongoing research discovering two additional unrecorded exonerations, the number of U.S. death row exonerations since 1972 rose to 190.
“The vast majority of those executed in 2022 were individuals with significant vulnerabilities. At least 13 of the people executed in 2022 had one or more of the following impairments: serious mental illness (8); brain injury, developmental brain damage or an IQ in the intellectually disabled range (5); chronic serious childhood trauma, neglect and/or abuse (12). Three prisoners were executed for crimes committed in their teens. At least four of the people executed this year were military veterans.
“Public opinion polls in 2022 showed support for capital punishment remained near historic lows, even amid rising perceptions of crime. A poll released in February found that Americans’ support for the death penalty was even lower when asked about the classes of defendants who are most frequently subject to the punishment. Democrats, Republicans and independents by margins of more than 30 percentage points opposed the use of the death penalty against people with severe mental illness, brain damage or intellectual impairments, and against veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder,” the report’s authors wrote.
The report found ongoing racial and ethnic disparities in executions. Eight of the 18 people put to death were people of color. Five were Black people, one was Asian, one was Native American and one was Latino. Five of the eight were executed for killing white victims.
Officials in Missouri executed condemned inmate Kevin Johnson despite a special prosecutor’s request to vacate his sentence because of racially biased sentencing decisions by the original prosecutor, and the intentional exclusion of Black jurors, according to the report.
While heated rhetoric over violent crime and millions of dollars in advertising were deployed by Republicans who wanted voters to reject Democrats they painted as soft on crime, the opposite happened, according to the report.
“Candidates committed to criminal legal reform or who promised to continue a statewide moratoria on executions posted key election wins in the 2022 elections,” the report’s authors wrote. “Governors who promised to continue moratoria on executions in California, Oregon and Pennsylvania were reelected and elected. Incumbent district attorneys, including in Dallas, San Antonio and Indianapolis, were reelected, despite opponents’ concerted efforts to attack their reform initiatives.”
