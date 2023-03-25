Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.