Drivers in Joplin are experiencing the lowest gas prices, on average, in Missouri as they head into Labor Day weekend, a major holiday for travel, according to AAA.
The statewide gas price average in Missouri on Thursday was $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That's 4 cents less compared with Thursday of last week but 5 cents more per gallon compared with Aug. 31 of last year.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.82.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, Joplin drivers on Thursday were paying the least on average at $3.29 per gallon, AAA said.
"While gas prices have decreased slightly in the last few days, holiday travelers will see pump prices fairly close to where they were a year ago," AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said in a statement. "Demand for fuel remains strong, which could cause prices to further increase over the holiday."
Drivers were being encouraged to travel early in the morning or in the evening over the holiday weekend to avoid the busiest times on the roads, said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, a global provider of transportation data. Higher-than-normal traffic volumes generally are expected between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday as drivers set out on their holiday trips, the company said.
This weekend also is expected to be a busy time for air travelers.
The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third-busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind only the Juneteenth weekend, which included Father's Day, and the Presidents Day break. Thursday figured to be the busiest day in U.S. airspace, with 52,203 flights scheduled, followed by 49,111 flights on Friday, according to the FAA.
On many planes this weekend, every seat is expected to be filled. American Airlines expects to carry nearly 3.5 million passengers on about 32,000 flights between Thursday and Tuesday. United Airlines is predicting its biggest Labor Day weekend ever, with nearly 2.8 million passengers in that same six-day stretch.
TSA figures show that the number of travelers going through U.S. airport checkpoints in August is 2% higher than in August 2019, before the pandemic.
The good news for travelers is that the rate of canceled flights is down about 19% from last summer, according to data from tracking service FlightAware. Still, the 1.8% cancellation rate since June 1 is a tick higher than during the same period in 2019, and flights delays are even more common than last summer.
Travelers have enjoyed a bit of a break from last year's skyrocketing airfares. The average fare for a domestic flight in July was down 9% from June and 19% from last July, according to the government's consumer price index. However, the index sample is skewed toward discount airlines — the biggest airlines have reported that their prices are closer to 2022 levels.
The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 14 million passengers from Friday through next Wednesday, up nearly 11% over the same weekend last year.
AAA said bookings for domestic travel — flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises — are running 4% higher than Labor Day last year. International bookings are up a staggering 44% now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, with the top destinations being Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin and Paris, according to AAA.
