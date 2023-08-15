Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. For the Spring River...including Carthage...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 845 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 06/01/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&