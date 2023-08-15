TOPEKA, Kan. — Musician and literacy advocate Dolly Parton celebrated with Gov. Laura Kelly the statewide expansion in Kansas of a program delivering to children an age-appropriate book each month through their fifth birthday.
Kansas is among 15 states participating in the Imagination Library program fueled by Parton. The singer appeared in Overland Park with the governor, Bunker Hill state Rep. Troy Waymaster and about 500 supporters of the initiative.
A bipartisan majority of the Kansas Legislature passed a budget recommendation from the governor to extend the project across the state’s 105 counties.
“Let’s celebrate by registering as many children and families as we can to receive the gift of Imagination Library books right to their home each month,” Parton said. “Together, we can inspire children across Kansas to love books and reading, and that’s a gift that will last a lifetime.”
Parton presented the governor a copy of her book, “Coat of Many Colors,” and concluded the event by singing “Try” and “Coat of Many Colors.”
“I’m honored that Dolly has taken the time to help our state celebrate this exciting milestone of being able to provide the gift of reading for children and families in every part of Kansas,” Kelly said.
The nonprofit Dollywood Foundation and local partner organizations have donated more than 200 million books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland since launching in 1995. The Imagination Library ships 2 million books to the homes of children each month.
To enroll 0-5 children in the program, go to kschildrenscabinet.org/imaginationlibrary/.
“All children in Kansas should be able to have the same opportunity that my sons have,” said Waymaster, who has three children enrolled in the Parton Imagination Library.
