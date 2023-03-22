Former state Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville, has been named to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education as an at-large selection.
Sater was appointed to the position in January by Gov. Mike Parson and confirmed by the state Senate on Tuesday. He succeeds Joe Cornelison, of Maryville.
“It’s my honor to be nominated by Governor Parson to serve on the Coordinating Board for Higher Education,” Sater said. “It will be my pleasure to work with my fellow board members in support of higher education and workforce development for the great state of Missouri.”
The board, which has one member from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts and one selected at large, oversees the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Board members are appointed to six-year terms.
Locally, Sater serves as chairman of the Barry County Board for the Developmentally Disabled and director of the Barry County Health Department Board. He previously owned and operated Sater Pharmacy in Cassville for nearly three decades.
He also spent 16 years as a lawmaker, including eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate. While in the House, Sater was the chairman of the Health Care Policy Committee and a member of the Budget Committee. As a member of the Senate, Sater chaired the Seniors, Families and Children Committee, and was a member of the Budget Committee.
Sater holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Missouri State University and a doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Another local connection The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education is chaired by Gary Nodler, a former Republican state senator from Joplin. {related_content_uuid}25f76295-1521-4630-a395-ddf26fba26a2{/related_content_uuid}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.