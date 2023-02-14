Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 38F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.