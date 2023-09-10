TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly has issued an executive order directing flags in Kansas be lowered to half-staff from sunup to sundown Monday to mark the nearly 3,000 lives lost to terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Twenty-two years after an act of terrorism took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, injured thousands more and scarred so many of us, we continue to say, ‘Never Forget,’” Kelly said.
The worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil involved hijacking four commercial airplanes that departed Boston, Washington, D.C., and Newark, New Jersey. Two were flown into the twin towers in the financial district of New York City. The 110-story skyscrapers collapsed within two hours as debris destroyed five other buildings in the World Trade Center complex.
One of the hijacked airliners was flown into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth aircraft crashed in an isolated field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought hijackers.
“The extreme tragedy of that day is only half the story,” the governor said in a statement. “We also remember that our country’s brave first responders went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives — even as they lost more than 400 of their own. They did that 22 years ago, and they continue to do so to this day. On behalf of the state of Kansas, thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”
Overall, the four crashes caused the death of 2,996 people. The attacks killed 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement personnel. The 19 terrorists of the militant Islamic group al-Qaida who hijacked the planes also died.
Kelly’s directive regarding lowering flags Monday for the Sept. 11 observance was contained in Executive Order No. 20-30.
Local observation Beginning at 8:45 a.m. Monday and continuing throughout the morning, students in the ROTC program at Pittsburg State University will conduct its annual Patriot Day Remembrance at the northwest corner of Carnie Smith Stadium, along Joplin Street. Student cadets will fire the ROTC cannon four times: at 8:46 a.m., when Flight 11 hit the first World Trade Center towers; at 9:03 a.m., when Flight 175 hit the second tower; at 9:37 a.m., when Flight 77 hit the Pentagon; and at 10:03 a.m., when Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Cadets will take turns reading each of the nearly 3,000 names of those killed in the attacks and an additional 65 names of those who died from related injuries and lung disease; for each name, cadets will do a pushup.
