Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.In Missouri...Fire weather zones 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, and 105. * WIND...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&