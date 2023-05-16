JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The $50.7 billion state budget approved by lawmakers earlier this month includes about 275 items, totaling $1.1 billion, earmarked for individual cities or groups and sprinkled throughout the 18 spending bills awaiting action from Gov. Mike Parson.
Each item can be vetoed or reduced by Parson via the line-item veto he can exercise over appropriation bills. Lawmakers meet for up to 10 days each September to consider whether to override vetoes.
In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Parson indicated he intends to veto many of the earmarked items but gave no specifics.
“There’s definitely a lot of fluff in the budget,” Parson told the newspaper.
Most of the items, $769 million worth, are financed by the massive general revenue surplus, approximately $5 billion and growing, accumulated over the past three years.
The bulging budget allowed lawmakers to bring home money for community groups promoting better health, education and employment opportunities; for new buildings and roads projects; and to help local government agencies with big expenses like water infrastructure and tourism projects.
Some examples of projects that made it into the budget include:
• $43 million for a new veterinary diagnostic laboratory at the University of Missouri that must be named for former state Sen. Dan Brown, a veterinarian who died in 2021.
• $50 million to fund improvements near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.
• $20 million for “parking, roadways, lighting, utilities and sidewalks” at Riverside Amphitheater in St. Louis County.
• $4.4 million for a regional 911 call center in Polk County.
Plenty of money
When Parson released his budget plan in January, it projected the slowest year-over-year growth since before the COVID-19 pandemic and the first decline in the accumulated general revenue surplus. Double-digit revenue growth was expected to cool to a mere 1.4% and slow further to half that rate in the year that begins July 1.
But tax receipts have continued their strong growth and, as of Thursday, stood 10.6% higher than the same point in fiscal 2022. Sustained to June 30, general revenue receipts for the year would be about $14.25 billion, which would add $1.2 billion to the anticipated surplus of $5 billion.
The budget on Parson’s desk does some big things with that money. There’s $1.4 billion set aside for a $2.8 billion plan for widening Interstate 70 that also relies on borrowed funds.
The surplus will also help finance a new $300 million psychiatric hospital in Kansas City.
But when it came to requests from individual legislators, the approaches in each chamber were markedly different.
The House is governed by a rule that requires any new project using general revenue or a fund that can be spent like general revenue to be funded with a corresponding cut in some other area.
“We’ve gone through a process that’s very transparent and is done in the light of day, and we take our time and deliberate on how much we want to spend and what we want to spend it on,” said House Budget Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage. “The culture of the Missouri House is what it should be to responsibly craft a budget.”
Senate Appropriations Chairman Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, who heard pleas for money from House members as well as senators, said his attitude is to fund the things that make sense.
“I asked the elected officials to prioritize what would be most impactful for them in their districts, not throw spaghetti at a wall, and let’s just see what hits the ground and what sticks,” Hough said. “These are priorities from the officeholders all over the state.”
More than $1 million
Of the 275 earmarks identified by The Independent, 173 are for $1 million or more, including 58 that would cost at least $5 million. There are funds for airports and river ports, for economic and cultural programs and for wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.
There’s $100,000 to restore a pre-desegregation Black school in Platte County, $200,000 for an after-school drama club in St. Louis and $300,000 for walkability improvements in Grandview. There is also $250,000 for the Green Acres Urban Farm and Research Project in Kansas City, $225,000 for doula services in Springfield and $630,000 for the Katy Trail Community Health Clinic in Sedalia.
Larger amounts mean larger projects. The budget would pay $2.5 million for a pedestrian bridge at Fellows Lake in Springfield, $3 million for capital improvements at Powell Symphony Hall in St. Louis and $5 million for the Warrensburg Industrial Park.
The total for all earmarked items is more than 10 times the amounts included last year. During filibusters that stalled action during the final week of the session, Sen. Bill Eigel, a Weldon Spring Republican and a likely candidate for governor, decried the “hundreds of earmarks spending billions of dollars.”
“We have a real problem with spending,” Eigel said in an interview. “I am not comfortable with the small amount of vetting that goes into these budget bills.”
Hough and Smith have enormous power, and other lawmakers only see the full picture when presented with a take-it-or-leave-it decision on the budget, Eigel said.
“There’s just no way a human being can sit through a few hours of appropriations, or even over the course of three or four weeks, and digest and make conscious decisions for right or wrong and all this money,” Eigel said.
Hough said he trusts lawmakers bringing the requests as the best judge of what should be funded.
“I say, ‘You all know your communities better than I do, or someone else on the committee does, right?’” Hough said. “So I’m going to trust you when you say these are the things that are most important for us.”
Commented
