JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Republicans are making a push to allow firearms to be carried inside religious establishments and lessen restrictions on access to firearms.
House Bill 485, heard in the House Emerging Issues Committee on Wednesday evening, would override existing Missouri law that restricts the possession of a concealed carry firearm in places of worship without consent or knowledge of people in charge.
Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, is sponsoring the bill. He said its purpose is to ensure Missourians' “constitutional right” to carry firearms when attending places of worship.
Private property rights would still stand, and if religious organizations want to not allow firearms in their spaces, they may still choose to do so by posting signage outside, according to the bill. Opponents questioned if that would put them at further risk.
William Bland spoke in support of the bill, stating that mass shootings in churches are real, and that the bill would allow other concealed carry permit holders to strengthen the force against them.
“By granting permission, the church is exposed to liability in the event of a CCW permit holder is involved in an unfortunate event involving the firearm, even if that action is justified,” Bland said. He said that removing the restriction of firearms would keep the church from being liable.
JT Young, a pastor and member of Moms Demand Action, said the bill would force guns inside of worship spaces.
“In addition to preaching and counseling and presiding over funerals and weddings, I would have to spend time developing active shooter plans,” Young said.
Red-flag laws
Another set of bills also was discussed that would disregard any federal statute that would enforce a red-flag gun law, which is designed to have a court take weapons from someone considered to be dangerous. Both House Bill 712 and House Bill 701 would disallow any use of federal money to seize firearms in the event that a federal order comes down restricting firearm access.
Red-flag laws allow people to petition to a court to have an individual’s firearms confiscated from them if they pose a threat to themselves or others. Currently, there are no red-flag gun laws in place in Missouri.
Students and staff from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis spoke against the three bills. On Oct. 24, 2022, a former student entered the building and began firing his AR-15 style rifle. Two individuals and the shooter were killed, and seven others were injured.
Kristie Faulstich, a teacher at the high school and an Army veteran, said the gunman had told a staff member he was suicidal. Faulstich said a red-flag law would have saved the lives of three people.
But Ron Calzone, from Missouri First, said red-flag laws have the potential for guns to be taken away from women who are experiencing abuse.
“You will see red-flag laws weaponized against people,” Calzone said, adding that if a woman who owns a firearm for protection had her partner claim she wasn't fit to possess it, the woman could lose the gun via a red-flag law.
Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville and the sponsor of HB 712, said anti-red-flag laws are in place in order to ensure due process for Missourians.
“Someone who hasn’t done anything wrong could have their rights taken away,” Hardwick said. He added he doesn’t think it is just protecting the Second Amendment, but also the First and Fourth amendments.
“In so furiously protecting the Second Amendment, we are putting folks at risk,” responded Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.