Nearly four dozen people from Missouri and Arkansas have been sent to assist with numerous natural disasters across the country, according to the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.
A total of 38 Missourians and nine Arkansas residents are supporting relief efforts from disasters, including the Maui wildfire, forest fires in California and Washington, Hurricane Hilary in Southern California and Nevada, a tropical depression in Texas, flooding in southeast Missouri and tornadoes in Missouri and Arkansas.
From the southern Missouri chapter, seven people are deployed: four to Hawaii, one to Hurricane Hilary in California and two regionally for tornado relief.
“Time and time again, we have seen our responders from Missouri and Arkansas step up to provide help and hope to those in need during their darkest hour,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “We will continue to do so for as long as there is a need, whether at home or across the country.”
The Red Cross helps to provide shelters, meals, disaster health care and mental health services to families affected by disaster.
To donate to relief efforts, go to redcross.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
To sign up to become a volunteer, go to redcross.org/volunteertoday.
