JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Motorists would get a wider Interstate 70, people with developmental disabilities would get better paid help and parents would get more assistance with child care needs under a state budget plan crafted by negotiators Wednesday evening.
The final tally on the operating budget portion of state spending for the coming year was unavailable immediately after the House-Senate conference committee wrapped up work. But the committee agreed to spend the higher amounts proposed by either chamber on most budget lines, which generally meant that the Senate proposal prevailed.
The House had passed a plan to spend $45.6 billion operating state agencies in the year that begins July 1, while the Senate-passed plan would have spent $49.9 billion.
The conference committee reversed two House budget actions that had generated controversy and headlines. The Senate restored $4.5 million in aid to public libraries and the conference committee supported that decision.
When the committee turned to House-passed language barring state agencies from spending any funds on diversity, equity and inclusion programs or with contractors or vendors that have diversity, equity and inclusion policies, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough had a one-word response: “Nope,” he said.
With final votes scheduled for Friday on all 18 pending appropriation bills, the Legislature is pushing against the constitutional deadline.
All the spending bills must be passed by 6 p.m. Friday. Failure to finish any of the 13 operating appropriation bills would force lawmakers to meet in special session so agency work could continue.
Failure to pass two of the four bills in the construction budget would cause current projects to halt after June 30, when spending authority expires. Failure on the other two would mean no new state construction or maintenance on state facilities.
One reason for the late action is a two-day delay caused in part by House Speaker Dean Plocher’s attempt to leverage budget spending against a corporate income tax cut. Once the conference committee, originally scheduled for 8 a.m., began when House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith gaveled it to order at 6:37 p.m., everything was finished in just over three hours.
By that time, the committee had:
• Agreed to spend $2.8 billion, with $1.4 billion from the general revenue surplus and $1.4 billion from bonds, to widen I-70 from Blue Springs to Wentzville.
• Funded the full $13.7 million requested by Gov. Mike Parson to increase staffing in the Children’s Division by 100 employees.
• Allocated $300 million for a new psychiatric hospital in Kansas City.
• Set aside $43 million for a new veterinary hospital and $25 million for a research slaughterhouse or “abattoir,” both at the University of Missouri.
• Funded Parson’s requests to add $56 million for prekindergarten programs and $81 million to boost child care subsidies.
The extra staffing for the Children’s Division, which investigates child abuse and neglect and manages the state foster care system, is to address a crisis of staffing shortages and turnover.
“For us, that is going to be a game changer to increase staffing and reduce the number of kids in the foster care system,” acting Department of Social Services Director Robert Knodell said.
The pay raises proposed by Parson and approved by lawmakers earlier this year have also helped the Family Support Division reduce the time people spend on hold with the call center, he said.
“That is the big reason we are seeing a positive trend in terms of staffing,” Knodell said.
Valerie Huhn, director of the Department of Mental Health, said she was pleased with the budget increases and other items as a way to retain and boost staffing for local agencies under contract with the state. The boost in pay, plus extra pay for workers who increase their skills, will help stabilize and increase staffing, she said.
