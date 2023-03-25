JEFFERSON CITY, Mp. — A House committee last week heard proposed legislation that would ban the suspension of children in grades K-3 under most circumstances.
Introduced by Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, to the House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education, House Bill 159 would prevent schools from suspending early elementary students except in cases of felonious activity.
Also included are requirements for schools to document and report all suspensions, along with additional data relating to suspension, to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and requirements for schools to consider means of discipline other than suspension.
“This is legislation that gets directly to the problem that we all know exists — the school-to-prison pipeline,” Mackey said.
The school-to-prison pipeline is the idea that harsher school policies, such as frequent suspensions and zero-tolerance policies, increase the likelihood of students becoming caught in the criminal justice system.
Mackey also said that Black students and students with disabilities are more likely to be suspended than their white and non-disabled peers.
Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Macon, questioned the bill, saying it would restrict a school district’s ability to punish disruptive students.
“For me, the toolbox of disciplinary actions has to be full for the principal,” Lewis said.
Mackey argued that disruptive behavior is natural for young children, and that there are better ways to deal with the problem than to remove them from the school.
Present at the hearing were a number of people to speak in support of the bill, including parents whose children have been repeatedly suspended for minor issues and for disabilities. A representative for the ACLU was also present to voice the organization’s support for the bill.
