Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&