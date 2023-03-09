JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate’s spring break came a day early this year after Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin adjourned the chamber following two days of a Democratic-led filibuster of a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.
As some departed for a now-extended break, strategizing continued in senators’ offices into the evening over the bill.
Sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, legislation dubbed the Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act seeks to ban certain procedures, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for transgender Missourians under the age of 18.
Similar bills have been filed by other senators and members of Missouri’s House.
Kansas City Democrat Sen. Greg Razer, the Senate’s only openly gay member, told The Independent negotiations took place throughout the two-day filibuster, but a deal has not been reached that would convince Democrats to let the bill come up for a vote.
“There’s been ideas tossed back and forth, and some are better than others,” Razer said. “That’s what happens when you’re trying to find a compromise.”
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, gave a similar assessment of the negotiations.
“Sometimes we walk away angry. Sometimes we get to a better place. It’s always a back and forth,” he said. “It’s not an unusual negotiation by any means, but it’s just an issue that the Republican Party has made hyperbolic.”
Meanwhile, a faction of Republican senators hopes to return directly to Moon’s bill at the end of the break.
“The commitment is there that we need to get this issue done,” Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, said after the Senate adjourned for spring break Wednesday night.
Last week, Eigel told The Independent he expected the bill to pass by spring break and felt confident in having enough Republican votes. But Wednesday night, he and other Republicans close to the bill’s sponsor huddled to strategize about a way forward.
Eigel wouldn’t comment on any anticipated swing votes.
“We’ve been talking about a bunch of different ways to move forward,” he said. “But obviously we haven’t found the right mechanism because our standard that we want to see is a ban on transgender surgeries and hormone therapies for anybody under the age of 18.”
An amendment proposing a ban on gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors that would have removed provisions related to cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers was uploaded to the Senate website Tuesday during the first day of the filibuster. The document was uploaded in place of an amendment by Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, offered on the floor that only tweaked one word of the bill.
Neither Razer nor Eigel knew who had written the surprise amendment. Razer said those negotiating have not discussed stripping back the bill to only ban surgeries.
“I don’t know where that came from. All I can tell you is I’m for a full ban on any of the therapies and the surgeries,” Eigel said.
Razer said he is consulting with doctors as he looks at potential compromises.
“Of the 34 of us (senators), zero are medical doctors,” he said. “Why am I making medical decisions for children? I’m not a doctor.”
In a Facebook post Wednesday night, O’Laughlin wrote that a partial agreement was on the table banning surgeries on minors, limiting transgender students from participating in school sports and enhanced counseling requirements for minors seeking treatments.
The sticking point, she wrote, was banning hormone treatment.
