JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate last week gave initial approval of a personal property tax cut that looks to counteract the recent jump in used car evaluations.
The bill has seen multiple forms in past years and this year’s session. Floor debate last week made it clear that the current bill could see revisions and compromise all the way up to final passage.
Currently, personal property is taxed at 33.3% of its value. Under Senate Bill 8 sponsored by Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Springs, personal property would initially be taxed at 31% of its value.
The bill also sets up a 10-year depreciation scale for personal property. The scale depreciates the property value every year until after 10 years from manufacturing. After that point, the owner would be exempted from personal property taxes on the property.
Advocates of the change pointed out that some car owners saw their tax bill went up in recent years despite owning the same car because used car values rose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, added farming equipment to the 10-year depreciation scale via an amendment. Farm equipment is already taxed at a much lower rate but has no 10-year depreciation scale.
Much of the discussion around the bill revolved around how cuts to personal property taxes would impact local counties and municipalities.
Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, criticized the bill on the floor. Cierpiot has filed his own bill on residential property taxes but expressed worry about the impact of the personal property tax cut as it is currently written.
“If we kill the counties, we don’t get a second bite of the apple,” Cierpiot said.
The most vocal opposition to the bill came from Sen. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis County. Beck offered amendments to make sure counties did not lose funding, focusing on local police and fire departments.
Eigel countered Beck’s arguments by pointing to the fact that many counties’ revenues have never been higher, also saying that funding for services would not be greatly affected by these cuts.
Beck’s amendments would have made the state fund the gap municipalities would lose due to the cut. They were voted down by a roll call vote.
Sens. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City, Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis City, and Angela Mosley, D-Florissant, offered amendments to exempt their districts from the tax cut. They cited their already underfunded school systems as reasons for the exemption.
Washington said personal property taxes are vital to keep the school systems in her district at least to status quo. All three of the senators’ proposed exemption amendments were voted down.
