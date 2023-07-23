Over the objections of Evergy Missouri, staff with the Missouri Public Service Commission last year pushed for power prices to be based on the time of day when the electricity was consumed, with a small premium for use at peak times.
The PSC adopted the concept but not the particulars, opting instead for a big difference at peak times rather than the “training wheels” approach recommended by commission staff.
That’s why in June, Evergy customers in Missouri learned that power used from 4 to 8 p.m. in summer months will cost four times more than the other hours of the day.
The idea was to get people’s attention — and it worked.
But it also got the attention of Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, who said she fears customers will be hit with massive bills.
In a series of Facebook posts earlier this month, O’Laughlin accused the PSC of seeking to ration power, gouge customers and force a conversion to solar and wind power.
“This rate increase is going to be terrible,” O’Laughlin said in a recent interview with the Independent. “What they’re actually trying to do is get people to ration how much energy they use because they want to move to, you know, green energy, and they understand that the grid cannot serve all the demands, and I find that not just objectionable but unconscionable.”
The policy has nothing to do with power rationing or whether power comes from solar, wind, coal or gas, PSC Chairman Scott Rupp said in an interview. Instead, he said, time-of-use pricing gives consumers more control of their utility costs.
“That allows price signals from the free market to be delivered to the consumer and then they can react accordingly,” Rupp said.
The commission isn’t stopping with Evergy Missouri, which has 640,000 power customers in two service regions of western Missouri. Utilities are installing smart meters that can allow constant monitoring of electric use and customers are paying for them as part of their base charge.
Ameren Missouri residential customers in eastern Missouri will receive notices soon that on April 1, they will be in a rate plan that has peak summer prices more than three times higher than other hours. Rupp said Liberty Utilities’ customers in Southwest Missouri will see a similar design when it is next up for a full rate review.
While every utility will also offer alternative rates, the commission overruled a staff recommendation for small differentials in default plans that would introduce more customers to the concept without major disruptions.
“The basis for staff’s low differential proposal is that it is the ‘training wheels’ approach for introducing (time-of-use) rates to customers that currently are not and have never been enrolled in Evergy’s (time-of-use) pilot,” the commission’s December order states. “Staff’s low differential rate, even though it would provide protections to some customers, does not provide sufficient incentive or opportunities for customers to see savings from (time-of-use) rates.”
Evergy didn’t want mandatory time-of-use rates at all. In a statement, spokeswoman Gina Penzig said the company preferred for the rates to remain voluntary.
“Evergy has offered voluntary time-base rate options for several years because we see value in providing rate options for our customers,” Penzig wrote in an email. “We feel strongly that time-based rate plans should be voluntary and we advocated for that choice in our last rate case.”
Rupp, however, said Evergy has been installing the smart meters for years and most of the benefits, such as being able to remotely disconnect customers for nonpayment, have flowed to the utility.
Who will pay
Mandatory time-of-use pricing will only apply to residential customers of regulated utilities who have smart meters.
Evergy has two service areas, Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West. About 98% of residential customers of Evergy Missouri Metro, a 13-county area that includes Kansas City, and close to 60% of customers of Evergy Missouri West, a 31-county area, have smart meters.
Evergy already has an optional time-of-use plan, but only 1.1% of customers were enrolled when they filed for a rate increase in early 2022.
Ameren has installed smart meters for about three-quarters of its customers, said Steve Wills, director of regulatory affairs for the utility. It intends to have all residential customers converted by the end of 2024, he said.
Liberty, formerly known as Empire District Electric Co., introduced time-of-use rates in the rate design approved by the commission in early 2022. The rates took effect in October and provided a discount for power consumed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. as the default time-of-use plan.
The PSC can only require time-of-use rates for the investor-owned, for-profit utilities it regulates. Almost all the customers those utilities serve live in incorporated cities and towns.
Missouri has two other types of electric providers, rural electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
Rural electric cooperatives serve unincorporated portions of most counties. Their rates are set by boards elected by the customers, who are also owners and receive distributions when revenues exceed costs.
Two of the state’s largest cities, Springfield and Columbia, have municipal utilities and rates are set by the city councils in those communities.
