JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for the Missouri Agriculture Awards.
Awards will be given in the following categories:
• The Missouri Agriculture Education Leader Award will highlight an educator or adviser in the Missouri school system who emphasizes the importance of agricultural education. This award recognizes teachers, advisers and leaders in primary, secondary and higher education systems. Nominees will be judged on the overall impact they have on upcoming youth in the agriculture system.
• The Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian Award will highlight a Missouri food animal veterinarian who has shown expertise in veterinary care for the large animal/food production industry through surveillance for FAD and emerging diseases. This person demonstrates best practices for animal health and care, and has led in innovative practices regarding the health and well-being of large animals.
Nominations may be submitted using an online form at agriculture.mo.gov/awards. They must be received by Friday, Sept. 1.
Details: agriculture.mo.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.