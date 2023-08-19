Hunters are required to use nontoxic shot during the upcoming dove season at 26 Missouri Department of Conservation areas.
Seven of these areas are in MDC’s 17-county Southwest Region:
• Bois D’Arc Conservation Area in Greene County.
• Capps Creek Conservation Area in Newton County.
• Fort Crowder Conservation Area in Newton County.
• Shawnee Trail Conservation Area in Barton County.
• Dr. O.E. and Eloise Sloan Conservation Area in Dade County.
• Stockton Lake MDC Management Lands in Cedar, Dade and Polk counties.
• Robert E. Talbot Conservation Area in Lawrence County.
Missouri’s dove season starts Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 29.
In addition to the 26 MDC areas that have nontoxic shot regulations specific to dove hunting, 46 additional MDC areas have nontoxic shot requirements for all hunting activities with shotguns. A complete list can be found in MDC’s “Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2023-2024” booklet. This publication is available at most MDC offices and places that sell hunting permits and also can be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/migratory-bird-waterfowl-hunting-digest.
The reason nontoxic shot is required at these areas is because of the effect that lead shotgun pellets can have on birds. Because birds lack teeth, they need to consume small pieces of gravel and other hard items — collectively known as “grit.” This grit is stored in a bird’s digestive system and is used to help a bird digest its food. In their search for suitable grit items, spent shotgun pellets are often consumed. The ingestion of these lead pellets can be fatal to birds. The nontoxic shot requirement has been placed at certain MDC areas that are heavily used by shotgun hunters. As a result of this shotgun use, an abundance of spent shotgun pellets are deposited on the landscape.
Source: Missouri Department of Conservation
