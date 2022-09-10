TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Firefighters and others in this Northeastern Oklahoma city paid tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by symbolically walking in their footsteps.
Paying their respects to first responders who died that day at the World Trade Center, the group on Thursday undertook the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb by trekking nearly 110 stories at the local university's stadium. Their steps marked the equivalent of what first responders climbed in the towers before they fell.
“We are gathered here today to honor the 2,977 victims that lost their lives on this day 21 years ago,” Tahlequah fire Chief Casey Baker said. “The 2,753 lives lost at the World Trade Center, the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and the 40 passengers on Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.”
Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City. A third struck the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane plummeted into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers intervened and tried to prevent it from hitting another site in the capital.
On that day, 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS workers died.
“They went to work that day, not knowing it was their last. They died alongside their brothers and sisters that day, saving people they didn’t even know. Without their heroics, there would have been many more lives lost. We will never know all of the lives they helped save that day,” Baker said.
Those who remember the 2001 attacks can pinpoint exactly where they were and what they were doing when they saw or heard the news.
Tahlequah firefighter and police officer Steffon Herd was 8, and he said he didn’t understand at the time what was going on. He’s been participating in the stair climb for three years now.
“It’s an honor to be a part of something so special that holds a meaning beyond me,” Herd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.