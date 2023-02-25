OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans will head to the polls March 7 to decide if the state will become the 22nd in the country to legalize recreational marijuana for use by anyone 21 and older.
State Question 820 lays out a statutory framework for a recreational industry that would begin about 90 days after election results are certified.
In addition to allowing recreational use, the measure has criminal justice reform measures built in, supporter Ryan Kiesel said. Low-level marijuana offenses would cease to be criminal offenses, and 820 would allow for a simple and affordable expungement process for thousands of Oklahomans who have low-level marijuana convictions.
“I think that this is the next commonsense approach in marijuana policy in the state of Oklahoma,” said Kiesel, with Yes on 820, Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws. “Every year that goes by that we don’t have a 21-and-over program, we are losing hundreds of millions in tax revenue that could otherwise be going into our schools and health care and critical infrastructure.”
He said an economic analysis estimated that combined recreational and medical sales over five years after implementation will total around $821 million. After that, Kiesel said estimates show sales would generate around $100 million in annual recurring revenue.
The revenue would first help pay for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, but any excess funds would be required to be distributed as followed:
• 10% to municipalities where the retail sales occurred.
• 10% to the state judicial revolving fund.
• 30% to the state’s general revenue fund.
• 30% to fund grants for public schools to develop and support a variety of programs, including those designed to prevent and reduce substance abuse, improve student retention and performance or support students who are at risk of dropping out of school.
• 20% to provide grants to agencies and nonprofits to increase access to low-barrier drug addiction treatment.
'Your vote will matter'
For an estimated 98% of Oklahomans, State Question 820 will likely be the only item on the special election ballot. Both supporters and opponent are urging Oklahomans to head to the polls and vote.
“I think the most important thing we need to let people know is that your vote will matter this election, probably more than it does in presidential or others, and March 7 is the date to let it be known which side you’re on,” said Pat McFerron, with the Protect Our Kids No 820 coalition.
The group’s members each have different concerns.
McFerron said business community members are concerned about absenteeism and on-the-job injuries linked to marijuana usage. Others are concerned about a “strong correlation” with marijuana usage and educational attainment, he said. Some don’t like a provision that prohibits the courts from considering marijuana in child custody and visitation cases, and others believe a $25 fine for smoking marijuana in public is too low, he said.
He said the group supports voters’ earlier decision to legalize medical marijuana, but McFerron doesn’t believe today’s medical marijuana environment is what people thought it would be. He said some believe that Oklahoma already has the equivalent of a recreational market, while others view the 820 measure as a chance to “tell the Legislature to go fix the problems that we have.” That would include providing resources to stop illegal grows and passing laws to make the existing industry more narrowly tailored, he said.
“We think the science is clear that usage of marijuana leads to psychosis, schizophrenia, suicide ideation, and that’s not good for our state,” McFerron said of State Question 820.
Others disagree.
“This is not 1923. This is 2023, and spewing that reefer madness hysteria no longer works,” said Mike Ervin, a Shawnee resident who owns OK Pure, a medical marijuana processing facility.
“People are smarter than that,” he said. “People are educated now, and people know better than that. I think that an educated populace and an educated consumer base is the key to moving the industry forward, and in the last 100 years, we’ve come to know that that stuff is just not true.”
Pros and cons
Ervin said the 15% state recreational marijuana excise tax coupled with local and county sales taxes will be a boon to local communities to help pay for infrastructure improvements and fund police, fire and medical services. Medical marijuana card holders would continue to pay the 7% tax.
“(State Question) 820 will bring jobs and investment to rural communities,” Ervin said. “The cannabis industry is labor-intensive and requires a wide range of skilled workers from accountants, growers and attorneys to processors, insurance agents, retailers and laboratory technicians.”
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt believes the ballot measure is a bad idea.
“No. 1, it’s illegally federally,” Stitt said. “There shouldn’t be a patchwork of states doing different things. We need to let the feds tell us if it’s legal or illegal. Secondly, we already have medical (marijuana) to meet the medical needs of Oklahomans that need this as a drug.”
He said Oklahomans voted for medical marijuana and watched as “the Legislature played catch-up in getting control of that industry.”
Stitt said the number of growers in the state now far outnumbers those in California despite Oklahoma having a much smaller population.
Stitt said he also believes marijuana is bad for young people.
