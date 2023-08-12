Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.