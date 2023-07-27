It started with Shamrock Shakes and Mickey Mantle. Now the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is celebrating 25 years helping more than 3,800 families.
Meeting on the steps of what Annette Thurston, executive director, referred to as the cornerstone program of Ronald McDonald House Charities, a crowd gathered Thursday to celebrate the opening that took place 25 years ago.
It’s a house that provides shelter, amenities and support for families during a crucial time, often the worst days of their lives.
“Those doors do one thing,” Thurston said. “They welcome families of seriously ill children being treated at our two local hospitals.”
Thurston said the first Ronald McDonald house started in Philadelphia, where the Philadelphia Eagles football team worked with McDonald’s to donate 100% of the proceeds of its Shamrock Shakes to the charity.
When former New York Yankee and Commerce, Oklahoma, native Mickey Mantle heard about the project, he talked with local McDonald’s owner-operator Bob Jennings about starting a Ronald McDonald House in the area.
“Once the house was approved, you and I built the house and for 25 years have supported it,” Thurston said. “At that moment, you and I became part of the only worldwide service of its kind.”
The Joplin house, at 3402 Jackson Ave., near Freeman Health System, joins 384 houses worldwide.
Total strangers walk through those doors and find themselves in the care of volunteers and staff who want to ease their burden, Thurston said.
The need was evident Thursday when Rahul Oberoi, a Freeman neonatologist and board member, texted Thurston just before the anniversary celebration to say he couldn’t attend; he had an emergency cesarean section. Thurston led the crowd in prayer for the doctors and nurses and for the babies they serve.
She also said the Joplin house wouldn’t be here without the support of Freeman and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman, said their relationship began before the building was constructed. In 1995, Freeman’s auxiliary president started advocating for a house in the Joplin area.
A constant
Thurston is one of the constants of the success of the house, Baker said, having served as executive director for all of the organization’s 25 years.
“She’s been with the building, with the development and with the many evolutions,” Baker said. “She’s given of her heart and her soul to make this house a haven for children and families who come here at a time when they need us the most.”
Baker said she can’t imagine the community without the Ronald McDonald House. Everyday at the hospital, she sees families going through the stress of caring for a sick child. The house answers the prayers of families of critically ill children and also provides essentials like meals, washers and dryers, and Wi-Fi.
“They come here, and what they find in addition to shelter, is the personal support and encouragement from the volunteers and other families and staff,” Baker said. “That matters more than anything else.”
Michael Herr, chief operating officer at Mercy Hospital Joplin, said Mercy works hard with the organization to provide help at a critical time.
“It’s a stressful time for families,” he said. “Having the house here to support the community and these families and the hospitals is vital to what we do.”
Mercy also has a sixth-floor family room in joint partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities. The room gives families a private place at the hospital in a homelike atmosphere.
“It lets them get that moment by themselves to allow them some time to think through the process and to be there with their loved ones,” Herr said.
‘A family and a vision’
Phillip Close, local McDonald’s owner-operator, worked for the Jennings organization and remembered their dedication to the project.
“It takes a family and a vision, and fortunately we had both with Bob Jennings and his family,” Close said. “They saw the need in this community for a place for families to be away from the hospital a little bit while they had critically ill children.”
Close said he has heard unbelievable stories from families who have stayed at the house over the years. It’s often not something people think about until they need it themselves.
People might not realize what the McDonald’s restaurants contribute to the house, Close said.
“Every time you visit one of our restaurants and you buy a Happy Meal, or you buy french fries, a portion of that sale goes to the Ronald McDonald House,” Close said. “We also have donation boxes at drive-thru and front counters.”
Four chambers of commerce — Carl Junction, Pittsburg, Neosho and Joplin — had ribbons to cut for the anniversary, a testament to the organization’s reach.
Before the ribbon-cutting, Thurston recognized the Jennings family for its efforts in starting the house. Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States co-founder Libby Jennings died in May, just short of her 90th birthday.
“She might not be here, but we know that Libby’s looking down upon us with love and care and concern and the embrace that she would have had if she was here,” Thurston said.
$10,000 check After Thursday’s celebration, TAMKO presented Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States with a check for $10,000, representing its annual support for the organization. TAMKO is also a presenting sponsor of the upcoming Big Red Shoe Run, a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House that is coming up Oct. 7.
