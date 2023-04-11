The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has established criteria for levels of maternal care and neonatal care designations for birthing facilities, and has launched a website that outlines the criteria and provides a map of these facilities by their designation level.
The website can be found at health.mo.gov/PerinatalCare.
Annually, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, giving Missouri the seventh highest rate of maternal mortality in the U.S. Risk-appropriate care is one of the strategies underway in Missouri to improve health outcomes for pregnant women and infants, state health officials said in a statement.
“As soon as a woman becomes aware of her pregnancy, she should seek and receive prenatal care with her health provider right away. So many beneficial things can be done early in pregnancy to improve outcomes for mom and baby,” said Dr. Heidi Miller, chief medical officer for DHSS. “One of the most important interventions is determining if the pregnancy is high risk, so that the mother can be educated, empowered and connected with the appropriate intensity of care.”
