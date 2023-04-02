Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN KANSAS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 073, 097, AND 101.IN MISSOURI...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 066, 067, 068, 069, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 088, AND 089. * WIND...SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 20-25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30-35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...25-30 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.In Missouri...Fire weather zones 055, 056, 057, 066, 067, 068, 069, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 088, and 089. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph. * HUMIDITY...25-30 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&