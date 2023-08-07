FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With an important filing date coming up, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks will host its PACT Act Summer VetFest from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its regional medical center, 1100 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.
The Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT, Act of 2022 is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances during their military service. There is no deadline to apply for benefits, but veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit an “Intent to File” form by Wednesday can have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law.
The PACT Act:
• Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
• Adds more than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures.
• Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.
• Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care.
• Helps VA improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.
Tuesday’s VetFest in Northwest Arkansas will feature food, music and activities. VA health care and benefits professionals, advocates and community partners also will be available to answer any questions. Admission is free and open to all veterans, family members and caregivers.
“We want all veterans and survivors to apply today for their PACT Act benefits,” said George Velez, medical director of the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, in a statement. “Our staff will be at this event to help veterans apply, enroll in VA health care and learn more about VA services.”
The Fayetteville-based system oversees several area VA services, including clinics in Joplin, Branson, and Jay, Oklahoma.
The PACT Act was championed in Congress by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas and ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana who chairs the committee.
