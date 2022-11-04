Four Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School students, three seniors and one junior, achieved perfect scores on their ACT this year, an achievement that school officials are calling “significant” and “a rare accomplishment.”
The students — seniors Samantha Seto, Joplin, Nat Curtis, Joplin, Phoenix Wade, Columbus, Kansas, and junior Emalee Ro, Joplin — each scored a perfect 36 on the standardized test, which determines admission decisions for a vast majority of colleges and universities in the United States and Canada.
“Honestly, I can’t remember if we’ve ever had more than one student” obtaining a perfect score in a year, said Robert Carlson, the school’s director of communications. The school has had one student achieve a 36 in past years. This happens every three or four years, he said, “but it’s really unprecedented to have four people in high school in one year.”
Less than 0.5% of the estimated 1.9 million students — just 3,700 men and women — who annually take the ACT achieves a “perfect 36.” In fact, the average composite ACT score nationwide in 2022 was 19.8.
Seto, who has been a TJ student since the second grade, said this was her fourth time taking the test. She scored a 32 as a freshman, a 34 as a junior, another 34 as a senior earlier this year, before achieving the 36. She had to wait two weeks before she learned her score, “and I was freaking out then; my parents were also kind of freaking out,” she said. She was actually napping when she received notification of her score on her watch.
“I sprinted up the stairs to get my phone and I saw the email, and I screamed,” said Seto, who also participates on varsity cross country and track teams, cheer team and vocal ensemble.
This was the second time Curtis has taken the test — he received a 33 a year ago; that first time, he did no prep work. He studied a bit more before his most recent test, and it paid off. Curtis has been a TJ student since kindergarten, and is on the school’s tennis team, First Tech Challenge robotics team and upper school orchestra.
“I was excited,” he said, when he received the news of his 36 score. “It’s kind of funny, actually, because I had asked (myself), ‘what if I get a 36?’ … and when I did, it was funny.”
For Ro, her perfect ACT score was her first ever attempt at the test.
“It was definitely a big surprise because I didn’t expect it at all whatsoever,” she said. She has been a TJ student since pre-K and participates in the school’s tennis team, orchestra, National Honor Society, speech and debate team, Scholar Bowl team as well as the math and science team.
Ro told her parents after taking the ACT that she’d “bombed it,” stumped particularly by questions in the test’s science section. The ACT contains four multiple-choice sections — English (75 questions in 45 minutes), mathematics (60 questions in 60 minutes), reading (40 questions in 35 minutes) and science (40 questions in 35 minutes).
“I was in class when I got the (ACT score email) and when I saw it I just said, ‘Oh boy,’” Ro said. “It was absolutely insane, though I had to tone down my reaction because I was in class. I couldn’t have a really big (celebration) in the middle of the classroom.”
Thomas Jefferson officials also announced that four members of the 2023 class scored in the top 1% in the nation on their PSAT tests, and named National Merit Semifinalists: Phoenix Wade, Nat Curtis, Nico Carlson and Ryken Garren. Three other TJ seniors were named commended students in the National Merit Scholarship program for scoring in the top 3% in the nation — Jay Ball, Samantha Seto, and Eva Locher.
“I think it’s always worth it to try as hard as you can, and to shoot as high as you can — and if you don’t make it, it’s OK, because you’ve set a really high bar,” Ro said. However, “if you set a really low bar and you shoot for that and don’t make that low bar, then that’s when it starts to be a little worrying.”
