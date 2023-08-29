MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A fourth defendant took a plea offer and was sentenced this week in the kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of a Springfield woman four years ago.
David W. Arnold, 50, of Everton, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree kidnapping in a plea deal dismissing related counts of rape, sodomy, sex trafficking, assault and delivery of a controlled substance, and capping the prison time he might be assessed at six years.
Arnold entered the plea change Monday before Judge Dean Dankelson in Jasper County Circuit Court, where the case had been moved on a change of venue from Lawrence County. The judge accepted the plea bargain and assessed Arnold the agreed-upon length of sentence with credit for having already served 1,403 days in jail awaiting resolution of his case.
Arnold and three other men — James F. Maggard Jr., 37, Donnie L. Willis, 60, and Zachary Wade, 33 — were charged with participating in the abduction, drugging and sexual assault of the 20-year-old woman Aug. 22, 2019, in the defendants' homes near Everton. Wanda Maggard, 57, the mother of James Maggard, was charged with being an accomplice for having been aware of what was going on and doing nothing to stop it.
Wade's charges eventually were dismissed, but the other three co-defendants took plea offers prior to Arnold's deal this week.
Willis and James Maggard pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy in April of last year, with both assessed eight-year stints in prison. Maggard's mother had pleaded guilty two years ago to second-degree kidnapping and was granted a four-year suspended sentence.
The victim testified at Arnold's preliminary hearing in March 2020 that she believed something was put in a drink that Wade went inside a convenience store to get for her the day in question. She said the drink made her sick and left her "out of it" for the night as he drove her first to the home of Wanda and James Maggard Sr. near Everton and then to Arnold's home in the same vicinity of Lawrence County.
At Arnold's place, Wade and the younger Maggard held her down and injected her with a drug that made her feel like she was dying, she testified in court. Maggard and Wade left, and Arnold raped her.
She could not recall where Arnold had been when the other two injected her with the drug or how much later it was when Wade and Maggard returned and purportedly took turns sexually assaulting her. On cross-examination by Arnold's attorney at the hearing, she admitted that she had no reason to believe Arnold provided the drugs used to disorient her.
"But he definitely knew what was going on," she told the court.
At a preliminary hearing for James Maggard, Willis and Wade in February 2020, she had testified that she later wound up inside the residence next door to Arnold's home, where she was injected with drugs again and sexually assaulted by Willis.
Like Arnold, those three defendants were all charged with kidnapping, rape, assault and drug charges, but pleaded down to single counts of sodomy or, in Wade's case, had all charges dismissed.
