WEBB CITY, Mo. — Foxberry Terrace Senior Living in Webb City on Thursday celebrated the completion of its unit that will provide care for those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
The Arbors is 16-room furnished memory care residence with, according to the operators, a homelike feel and an array of amenities. Memory care is a form of residential long-term care that offers involved medical care on-site to residents.
Foxberry Terrace is an Americare Senior Living community at 4316 N. St. Louis Ave. in Webb City. The Arbors was the third component to be added to the campus, which also offers living and independent living cottages to provide a continuum level of care.
“When we first opened, we were a 24-room assisted living, and then after that we added four suites to the assisted living, 16 cottages and a clubhouse,” said Stephanie Miller, executive director at Foxberry Terrace. “In this last phase, we added four additional cottages, expanded our clubhouse and then added our 16-room memory care.”
The Arbors is an 18,000-square-foot facility with a dining room, a kitchen, a spa, a salon, an exercise area, a quiet room, 24-hour assistance, a secured outdoor space with a walking path and a state-of-the-art security system. Construction on the Arbors was completed in late February after breaking ground roughly a year ago.
Miller said she’s ecstatic with how the new building turned out and can’t wait to see the need it fills in the community.
The first tenant moved in March 2. The secured building can hold up to 20 residents, who will move in gradually at a time to prevent patients from feeling overwhelmed. This will also give caregivers adequate time to get to know each tenant, the families and establish relationships.
“We currently have one resident, and now that we’re licensed and open to be able to accept residents, we’re excited to get everything going,” Miller said. “There is such a need in this area. We’re seeing more and more dementia residents, and they’re actually at a younger age. There’s a point that the caregivers can’t provide care anymore, and they need to be in a secure, safe environment. We’re going to be able to fill that need in the Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction and Southeast Kansas area.”
Outside each resident’s room is a shadow box that can be decorated with personal items. Miller said this not only allows the residents to be creative but may also help jog their memory if they become confused or lost.
“We have their life stories, and with those, we develop a personalized care plan to care for them daily,” she said. “It’s not cookie cutter, and it’s different from person to person.”
The residence also offers daily laundry services and housekeeping, assisted bathing and accommodation of special dietary needs.
Gwen Allen, executive director of the Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce, took a tour of the Arbors on Thursday and said that she loves how it still feels like home.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “The kitchen, it’s like one that you would have in your house, so I think it feels comfortable. It doesn’t feel like assisted living. I also love the shadow boxes on the doors because it’s such a neat idea.”
