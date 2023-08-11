What was daily life like for your ancestors in the Ozark hills? Thanks to a fellow named Silas Claiborne Turnbo, those types of details have been recorded.
Turnbo loved to travel about the hills and visit with people. He wrote about places he visited, his experiences, people he met and stories that he heard from people he interviewed.
He was born in 1844 in Taney County. He attended medical school for a short time. Thereafter, he often served as a midwife in the communities where he lived, although he never asked to be paid for his services. He and his wife, Mary, had five children, all born in Keesee, Arkansas. He provided for their family through farming, writing and gifts given him by patients.
As he walked along the country roads, he was quickly recognized, for he had a long beard and carried a cane decorated with colorful ribbons, beads and stones. Neighbors noted that he always carried a writing tablet for his notes. Turnbo died in 1935 at Bixby, Oklahoma.
Several of his stories are about hunting, fishing, farming, mills, animals, justice, deaths, births, stills, religion and the Civil War. Other topics are bears, bees, rattlesnakes, turkeys, copperheads, squirrels, raccoons, coon dogs, ticks, panthers, deer, wolves, horses, mules, rabbits, crows, hornets, wasps and yellow jackets.
Some counties mentioned in his stories are Douglas, Shannon, Christian, St. Claire, Ozark, Greene, Marion, Madison, Taney, Douglas and Newton. A few of the towns are Bloomfield, St. Louis, Joplin, Evening Shade, Dodd City, Lead Hill, Springfield, Glasgow, Warsaw, Oakland, Forsyth, Yellville and Peel.
Some rivers mentioned are Buffalo, Elk, James, White, Little North Fork, Missouri and Arkansas. A few of the creeks are Shoal, Crooked, Wildcat, Findley, Sugar Orchard, Beaver, Cowskin, Wilson’s, Swan, Richard, Big and Sugar Loaf.
Several of his stories were published by newspapers in the areas where he lived. His book “Fireside Stories of the Early Days in the Ozarks” was published in 1904, and his book “Fireside Stories of the Early Days in the Ozarks, Part II” was published in 1907.
In the years since Turnbo’s death, his manuscripts have been obtained by various institutions and published in many forms. The Springfield-Greene County Library has digitized 800 stories. In 1987, Desmond Walls Allen, a Turnbo descendant, published several stories. The Ozarks Mountaineer magazine published several.
His stories about the 27th Arkansas are part of the Phillips Collection of the Western History Collection at the University of Oklahoma. In 1988, Allen published “History of the Twenty-seventh Arkansas Confederate Infantry.” The papers about the 27th Arkansas are also part of the William E. Connelley Collection at the Kansas State Historical Society. Copies of manuscripts are also at the Lyons Memorial Library at School of the Ozarks and the Arkansas History Commission of Little Rock, Arkansas.
