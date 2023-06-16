Do you have ancestors whose family members were killed or who suffered great Civil War damage inflicted by groups known as bushwhackers?
Do you have ancestors who were bushwhackers? What does the term bushwhacker mean? What was the motivation for their actions?
One of the earliest Civil War attacks in Missouri took place at Osceola, a town located along the Osage River in the western area of the state. When the Civil War began, residents of the town were known to be pro-slavery. On Sept. 22-23, 1861, Brig. Gen. James Henry Lane led the Kansas Brigade, consisting of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Kansas Volunteers, in an attack on Osceola.
Lane’s troops totaled about 2,000 men. They raped women, shot nine men, looted the town and burned all but three of the town’s 800 buildings. When Lane and his troops left, they took 200 slaves with them. They also took records from the courthouse, the town’s goods and supplies, 400 cattle, 350 horses and mules, and droves of sheep and swine.
The residents of Osceola were devastated but determined to get revenge and retribution. Some of them joined the Confederate army. Others joined guerrilla groups known as bushwhackers, who were Confederate sympathizers.
One group of bushwhackers was led by William Quantrill. Among his followers were Jesse and Frank James. A Union commander arrested several wives and sisters of Quantrill and his bushwhackers. The next day, the building where the women were being kept collapsed and killed five of them.
Quantrill and his men were more determined than ever to exact revenge. Lawrence, Kansas, was among the sites they attacked. In August 1863, Quantrill and his group of 400 bushwhackers began their atrocities. They lined up every man and boy they could find and shot them. They then burned 185 buildings.
From Lawrence, Quantrill and his group traveled south toward the cow town of Baxter Springs. When they attacked Fort Blair on Oct. 6, 1863, Quantrill’s Raiders consisted of about 500 men. The fort, located near Baxter Springs, was manned by the 9th Wisconsin and 2nd Kansas Colored units. Quantrill’s Raiders shot several in the head and brutally mutilated the bodies. As the war continued, Quantrill and his raiders often used guerrilla warfare and dressed in stolen Union uniforms in order to get closer to Union troops and kill more soldiers.
Many atrocities were committed by men who were bushwhackers as well as men who were in Confederate and Union armies.
To learn more about bushwhackers, plan to visit the Bushwhacker Museum at 212 W. Walnut St. at Nevada, Missouri. Summer hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call 417-667-9602 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.